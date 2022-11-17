Taylor Swift screamed for ‘10 minutes straight’ after Grammy nomination

Taylor Swift screamed for “10 minutes straight” after she received a Grammy Awards nomination for Song of the Year. The 32-year-old star is up for the accolade – which she has never won – for her 10-minute version of “All Too Well”, which she penned with Liz Rose, and Swift is grateful to the songwriter for believing in her.

She wrote on her Instagram Stories: “Just got off the phone with @lizrosemusic, my co writer on ATW, and reminisced about how we started writing together when I was 14. Watch video: “She believed in me then and we are nominated together now. It’s just so cute I can’t cope. I want to ramble about the magic and mystery of time and fate and reclaiming my art but instead I think I’ll go scream for ten minutes straight.

“And think about how this wouldn’t have happened without you. (sic)” Swift – an 11-time Grammy Award winner – admitted receiving a nod for the tune is “momentous and surreal”. She added: “So many reasons to lose my damn mind today but… All Too Well 10 is the song I’m the most proud of, out of anything I’ve written.

"The fact that it’s nominated for Song of the Year at the Grammys, an award I’ve never won, that honours the songwriting… it’s momentous and surreal.“ “All Too Well” was originally part of Swift’s 2012 album “Red”, but she re-recorded the record after Scooter Braun bought her master recordings in 2019. Related video:

