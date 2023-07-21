WATCH: Arrogance is Johnny Depp putting a self-portrait on sale that helped him ‘heal’

Johnny Depp fans can get their hands on the Hollywood actor, musician and artist's signed self-portrait, the creation of which helped him heal during a challenging five-year period of his life, with $200 (about R3 500) from each painting sold going to a mental health charity. The 'Pirates of the Caribbean', 60, star came up with the idea for ‘Five’ in the studio of his close friend, social caricaturist Ralph Steadman in 2021, and it wasn't until this year that he got the courage to share the artwork with the world.

He said in a press release: “It’s not the most comfortable thing doing a self-portrait. “If the piece resonates with even just one person, this art has purpose."

The $200 donation will go to Mental Health America, a leading community-based non-profit charity dedicated to the promotion of mental health, wellbeing and illness prevention. Depp hailed the organisation as “a wonderful facility and an extremely deserving cause; they do a lot of great work there.”

The art itself is a nod to a Christian Dior Parfums photograph in 2015 for the 'Edward Scissorhands' star's Dior Sauvage fragrance shoot by creative director Jean-Baptiste Mondino. The luxury brand has remained committed to the 'Tourist' star, even after his high-profile court cases, including against his ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp commented: “He’s got a great eye. The great thing about shooting with Jean-Baptiste Mondino is he will never look at any of his photographs or any of his work where the subject’s eyes aren’t somewhere else, or you see something behind the eyes, and Mondino is kind of a master of that kind of thing.”