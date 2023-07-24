WATCH: Davido dances with Drake to amapiano version of ‘Work’, performs at NBA MVP Joel Embiid’s wedding

Fresh off the Toronto leg of his Timeless tour, afrobeats star Davido had an eventful weekend in New York.
Not only did the “Unavailable” hitmaker perform at Joel Embiid’s wedding to Sports Illustrated model Anne de Paula, he also made an appearance at Drake’s “It’s All A Blur” tour stop at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden.
The 30-year-old shared images of him dancing alongside the reigning NBA Most Valuable Player award winner as well as one posing alongside billionaire businessman Michael Rubin at the wedding on Saturday night.
He captioned the post, “Let love rule.”
On Sunday, Davido then joined Canadian rap star Drake’s entourage during his performance at Madison Square Garden.
Davido was pictured standing by the DJ decks alongside Drake’s DJ and co-manager Future The Prince.
At one point, after hugging Davido, a live video stream of the two standing side by side was beamed on the huge screens at the arena, prompting loud cheers from fans.
Later, Drake danced alongside Davido to an amapiano version of him and Rihanna’s 2016 hit “Work”.
“Drake & Davido Dancing together on Stage Last night at The Madison Square Garden 🎶🔥”, shared a Davido fan page.
Last week, Davido announced that his foundation, the David Adeleke Foundation, had donated 237 million nairas (roughly R5.4-million) to orphanages throughout Nigeria. “I've always wanted to use my platform to serve others,” he shared on Instagram.
“Thankful that through your generosity, l've been able to do so. We recently disbursed over N200m to several orphanages in Nigeria, a tradition that started a few years ago around my birthday.
“Thank you to everyone who donated. With your help, we are changing lives. This is what I mean when I say We rise by lifting others. These are words in action. God bless you all!”