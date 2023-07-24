WATCH: Davido dances with Drake to amapiano version of ‘Work’, performs at NBA MVP Joel Embiid’s wedding

Fresh off the Toronto leg of his Timeless tour, afrobeats star Davido had an eventful weekend in New York. Not only did the “Unavailable” hitmaker perform at Joel Embiid’s wedding to Sports Illustrated model Anne de Paula, he also made an appearance at Drake’s “It’s All A Blur” tour stop at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden.

The 30-year-old shared images of him dancing alongside the reigning NBA Most Valuable Player award winner as well as one posing alongside billionaire businessman Michael Rubin at the wedding on Saturday night. He captioned the post, “Let love rule.”

At one point, after hugging Davido, a live video stream of the two standing side by side was beamed on the huge screens at the arena, prompting loud cheers from fans. Later, Drake danced alongside Davido to an amapiano version of him and Rihanna’s 2016 hit “Work”. “Drake & Davido Dancing together on Stage Last night at The Madison Square Garden 🎶🔥”, shared a Davido fan page.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebs Love Davido (@celebslovedavido_) Last week, Davido announced that his foundation, the David Adeleke Foundation, had donated 237 million nairas (roughly R5.4-million) to orphanages throughout Nigeria. “I've always wanted to use my platform to serve others,” he shared on Instagram.