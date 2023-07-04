LOOK: Davido brings out Focalistic on Afro Nation Portugal closing night

Over the past week, it’s often felt like the entire entertainment industry descended on the Portuguese port city of Portimão for the Afro Nation Portugal showpiece. From radio presenters to film stars to famous musicians, plenty of the who’s who in Mzansi were spotted having a good time out there.

Following a star-studded opening, the final night of Afro Nation Portugal saw headliner Davido deliver a showstopping, high energy performance in front of thousands of afrobeats and amapiano enthusiasts. The “Fall” hitmaker brought out frequent collaborator, amapiano star Focalistic, during his performance on Friday night. Focalistic shared some videos of the pair performing their two collaborative hit singles, “Ke Star Remix” and “Champion Sound” together on stage as the crowd sang and danced along.

@Focalistic shared, "AFRONATION PORTUGAL 2023 🇵🇹🏋🏾‍♂️🦅 Main Stage Madness with my brother @davido 😈❤️‍🔥 to many more hits 🥂 To the world. 4L 👊🏾🇿🇦🇳🇬ASE TRAP TSE KE PINA TSA LEFATSHE #AfroNation

Apart from Focalistic and Davido, rap mega star 50 Cent also took to the stage as the lone US headliner on Friday evening. The 47-year-old took to the stage and was captured performing several of his biggest hits, including “Window Shopper”, “Candy Shop”, “In Da Club” and “Many Men”. “Portugal 🇵🇹 was a vibe, you had to be there to understand. #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi.”