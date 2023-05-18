WATCH: Davido recruits Chris Brown and Poco Lee for the ‘Unavailable’ challenge

Davido has one of the most popular TikTok challenges at the moment. In support of “Unavailable”, his new amapiano collaboration with artist Musa Keys, the afrobeats star has been pushing the song’s new dance challenge through his huge social media platforms. And he’s added fuel to the fire by recruiting US R&B star Chris Brown, who’s a frequent collaborator of his, and Nigerian dancer Poco Lee to participate in the challenge.

Wednesday night saw the 30-year-old Nigerian share a video of the trio performing the challenge alongside a few other dancers on a basketball court in the US. "Had to bring together two of the most fire dancers from two different worlds," Davido shared on Instagram. "GUESS WHO?! UNAVAILABLE challenge STILL goin'! Just ask the family." Poco Lee also shared the video, along with some images of himself, Brown and Davido hanging out at a separate location. This morning, Brown also posted a video of him practising the dance move on the court before they shot the actual video.

Poco Lee posted the images with a congratulatory caption for Davido: "IDAN HAS DAN IT AGAIN!!! @davido @sonyquincy." The afrobeats giant has been on a tear since he returned with his new album "Timeless" after a prolonged period off the scene following the death of his young son late last year. "Timeless" has flown off the shelves since its release late March, breaking several records along the way.