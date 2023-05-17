Independent Online
Wednesday, May 17, 2023

‘Idols SA’ star Lloyiso gets a shout-out from Chris Brown

Man dressed in denim shirt.

The world is Lloyiso, real name Loyiso Gijana’s oyster. Picture: Supplied.

Published 2h ago

Cape Town - SA’s own Prince of R&B is being recognised internationally after he received a shout-out from American award-winning musician, Chris Brown.

Lloyiso, real name Loyiso Gijana, is recognised and celebrated by stars for his talent.

This news comes after he recently made waves when he appeared on a New York Billboard.

Gijana’s song “Speak” was also featured in the popular series, “All American”, earlier this month.

The musician took to Twitter to excitingly share the news.

It is clear that the world is Gijana’s oyster.

Gijana had followers of his music after his “Seasons“ EP (extended release) release on March 31 and had been basking in the glory of his fine work ever since.

The seven-track EP boasts work from the bigwigs of the international music industry, including Earwulf and Grammy-award-winning producers who worked with John Legend, Janelle Monae, Jay-Z and Stargate, who produced for Beyoncé, Rihanna and Sam Smith.

Gijana’s fans alerted him to the fact that Brown shared his music, specifically from his EP Seasons, on his Instagram stories.

He proudly retweeted the news with the rest of his followers on Twitter and captioned the post: “Honestly such a great feeling!!”

It is clear that Gijana is not only making his mark on the local scene, but is definitely also making it internationally.

Weekend Argus

Cape Town2023International

