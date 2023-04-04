LOOK: Davido continues to break streaming records with new album, ‘Timeless’

Davido’s latest album, “Timeless”, has flown off the shelves since its release on Friday. Less than a week on, the Nigerian afro beats star’s fourth album has already broken several records. Over the past few days, “Timeless” has broken records on platforms like Audiomack, Spotify, Apple Music and Boomplay. It’s also been charting in dozens of countries across the world, including Ghana, England, France, Bahrain, Ireland, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

On Monday, Apple Music announced that “Timeless” had set a new record for first-day streams for an African album. “@davido is breaking global records. The Nigerian superstar's #Timeless had the most first-day streams ever for an African album on Apple Music. Link in bio.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Apple Music (@applemusic) Perhaps more impressively, Davido set a new world record on Audiomack, with 12 million streams. “RECORD-BREAKING: @davido’s #Timeless had over 12 MILLION streams in its first 24 hours, more than any other album on Audiomack, ever.

“Keep streaming, keep supporting: amack.it/Timeless. #KeepTheBeatGoing🪘” 🚨 RECORD-BREAKING: @davido’s #Timeless had over 12 MILLION streams in its first 24 hours, more than any other album on Audiomack, ever! 🏆 🎉



Keep streaming, keep supporting: https://t.co/FxkhABb3FC#KeepTheBeatGoing🪘 pic.twitter.com/AvdrRcRvFc — Audiomack Africa (@audiomackafrica) April 3, 2023 Davido continued on his ongoing US promotional tour when he performed two new songs, “Feel” and “Unavailable”, on Stephen Colbert’s “The Late Show” on Monday evening. “Unavailable”, which features South African amapiano star Musa Keys, is the lead single on the album and has already sparked thousands of TikTok challenges.

Keys recently shared with IOL Entertainment how the song came about. “I was in Amsterdam, and I was going to support TXC, the two amapiano girls, and then Davido was there as well,” he said. “We had been texting all along, and then we met for the first time in the club, and he was like, ‘Yo, you know what, I need you on my album’.” “Then sometime later he DM’s me telling me that he’s submitting on this day and says, ‘I need you to handle something’… I just recorded from home and sent it through. I was actually kind of nervous and not sure about my verse, and they just kept quiet.