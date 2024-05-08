Actor Mpho Sebeng to remembered at memorial service at Joburg Theatre

Friends and loved of the late actor Mpho Sebeng on Thursday will gather at Joburg Theatre. Actors Spaces shared on social media the details for a public memorial service for the actor.

“Join us tomorrow as we pay tribute to young legend Mpho Sebeng at the Joburg Theatre,” they captioned the post. The actor died on Sunday, following a car crash in Potchefstroom, his family confirmed in a statement. “Whilst the family appreciates the immense outpouring of love and condolences, the family requests some space to process the news,” read the statement issued by family spokesperson Oupa Morake.

“Details of his home going ceremony will be communicated in due course and we request that you continue to hold the Sebeng family in prayer,” added Morake. His tragic death has sent ripple waves of emotions across the South African entertainment industry. Several shows TV shows honoured Sebeng following news of his passing by adding his name to their slates of the day.