Local TV shows pay tribute to actor Mpho Sebeng after car crash death

The death of local actor Mpho Sebeng has brought the film and TV industry together. Throughout Monday, several shows which are currently in production honoured him on their sets.
Images of slates for scenes being filmed on different shows were shared on social media, showing the public how the productions were honouring the talented Sebeng who died in a car accident at the weekend.
Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared on X, the first few images of the production houses; BlackBrain Pictures’ ‘Isitha: The Enemy’, Bomb Productions ‘House of Zwide’, Tshedza Pictures’ ‘Youngins’ and ‘Champions’, honouring the actor.
The moment spread with more images being shared online, all honouring the thespian as more TV shows honoured Sebeng; ‘Scandal!’, ‘Skeem Saam’, ‘Smoke & Mirrors’, ‘Gqeberha: The Empire’, ‘Isiphetho: Destiny’, ‘My Brother’s Keeper’ and even the upcoming historical series ‘Queen Modjadji’.
The 31-year-old Sebeng was born in Soweto. He created a remarkable name for himself as one of the most formidable actors in the country.
His tragic death has sent ripple waves of emotions across the South African entertainment industry.
He made his television debut in the SABC drama series, ‘Justice for All’, he later became a household name for his role in Mzansi Magic drama, ‘Ring of Lies’, which earned him a Best Actor Safta nomination in 2018.
His family, in a statement, confirmed that the talented actor had lost his life in an accident on Sunday morning in Potchefstroom.
“Whilst the family appreciates the immense outpouring of love and condolences, the family requests some space to process the news,” read the statement issued by family spokesperson Oupa Morake.
