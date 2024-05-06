Local TV shows pay tribute to actor Mpho Sebeng after car crash death

The death of local actor Mpho Sebeng has brought the film and TV industry together. Throughout Monday, several shows which are currently in production honoured him on their sets. Images of slates for scenes being filmed on different shows were shared on social media, showing the public how the productions were honouring the talented Sebeng who died in a car accident at the weekend.

Goodbye Dimples ❤️💔❤️💔 Love you Boy https://t.co/P12EtMcJuj pic.twitter.com/2APkDEXrig — Tsholofelo Matshaba (@Tsholo_Matshaba) May 6, 2024 His tragic death has sent ripple waves of emotions across the South African entertainment industry. He made his television debut in the SABC drama series, ‘Justice for All’, he later became a household name for his role in Mzansi Magic drama, ‘Ring of Lies’, which earned him a Best Actor Safta nomination in 2018. His family, in a statement, confirmed that the talented actor had lost his life in an accident on Sunday morning in Potchefstroom.