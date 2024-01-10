Tshedza Pictures continues to reign on Mzansi screens as they launch new telenovela 'Champions'

South African production house Tshedza Pictures is on a roll; they are already dominating screens with several titles and now they are set to bring viewers another telenovela ‘Champions’. The production house is behind hit TV shows like ‘The River’, ‘Outlaws’, ‘Adulting’, and ‘Gqeberha: The Empire’.

The upcoming Mzansi Magic telenovela ‘Champions’ will feature A-list talent like Sello Maake ka-Ncube, Thembinkosi Mthembu, and Jo-anne Reyneke and introduce the break-out duo of Rethabile Mohapi and Minkie Malatji. In a world where the turf is tough and the stakes are high, Sne Modise (portrayed by Reyneke) is a symbol of resilience and ambition in a male-dominated soccer empire. Battling the storm caused by sudden changes in her father Washington’s life, Sne is thrown into a series of challenges, love, and betrayal.

While battling the intense drama as the underdog, Sne stands at the top, determined to challenge the gender norms and lead the Soshanguve Giants F.C. to success. But the question remains: Can she come out on top in an arena where the rules of the game are constantly changing? Executive producer Phathutshedzo Makwarela explained; “’Champions’ uniquely embodies the spirit of South Africa, aiming to inspire and excite our audience.

“It's a celebration of ambition, positivity, and the resilience of our people. Tshedza Pictures is thrilled to collaborate again with Mzansi Magic, and we eagerly anticipate the moment our viewers will join us on this incredible journey.” With a star-studded cast, including top actors and newcomers on the rise, viewers can expect passion, power, perseverance and ultimate triumph on ‘Champions’.

New telenovela alert🚨📷



A stellar cast and a dash of new talent is exactly what we ordered for 2024! Get ready for @sellomkn @TumishoMasha @JoanneReyneke and more faves. #ChampionsMzansi premieres on Monday 5 February at 19:00. Read here: https://t.co/RqtcRyD8kP pic.twitter.com/Duu3DmgS0P — Mzansi Magic (@Mzansimagic) January 9, 2024 Featured cast and characters on ‘Champions’: Sello Maake ka-Ncube (’The Queen’) as Washington Modise

A former player-turned-entrepreneur, Washington breathed life into his own football team Soshanguve Giants FC, steering it with a mix of shrewd business sense and a deep love for the game. His story is a compelling mix of ambition, challenge, and the relentless pursuit of excellence.

Sello Maake ka-Ncube ('The Queen') as Washington Modise in ‘Champions’ S1.Picture: Supplied Kgomotso Christopher (’Legacy’) as Lucinda Modise – wife to Washington, her story is one of quiet strength, enduring support, and the influential role of a partner in the whirlwind world of success and power.

Kgomotso Christopher ('Legacy') as Lucinda Modise in 'Champions' S1. Picture: Supplied Tumisho Masha (’Saints and Sinners’, ‘Isibaya’) as Philemon Modise - Long overshadowed by his brother Washington, he feels the world has yet to acknowledge his true worth. His narrative is one of greed, sibling rivalry, and the relentless pursuit of personal acclaim.

Tumisho Masha ('Saints and Sinners', 'Isibaya') as Philemon Modise in 'Champions' S1. Picture: Supplied Kwenzo Ngcobo (’The Wife’) as Zipho - Stands as a titan in the space of talent management.

Zipho's story is about navigating the intricate web of professional success and personal integrity in a world where both are constantly tested. Kwenzo Ngcobo ('The Wife') as Zipho in Champions S1. Picture: Supplied

Thembinkosi Mthembu (’Shaka iLembe’, ‘Adulting’) as Ferrari - Once the crown jewel of South African football, Ferrari now stands at a crossroads where his illustrious career faces the threat of dimming. Thembinkosi Mthembu ('Shaka iLembe', 'Adulting') as Ferrari in Champions S1. Picture: Supplied

Thato Dithebe (’Kokota’) as Lebo Serite – His aspirations to conquer the grand football stadiums and lift his family out of poverty are fuelled by a potent mix of talent, charisma, and determination.