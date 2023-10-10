Sello Maake kaNcube sets record straight regarding his marriage for those ‘praying and love’ their union

Veteran actor and playwright Sello Maake kaNcube has made it clear that there is only one Mrs Maake kaNcube that he knows and loves. Following the latest headlines about his union with Pearl Mbewe Maake Kancube, the legendary actor has set the record straight as a way to own their narrative.

Their relationship making news is nothing new to the couple, from their age gap - Pearl 41 and Sello in his early 60s - and their bold moves like getting matching tattoos. “I was not going to address the stories which are making the rounds,” began the actor before explaining why he decided to address the latest talk around his union. “This was simply because people will always write what they want and we have no control over that, we however, own our own narrative!”

According to Zimoja, in September the actor's family failed to pitch at the bride's place for the last leg of the lobola payment. View this post on Instagram A post shared by SELLO Maake kaNcube (@sellomkn)

The source told ZiMoja that “Pearl's family waited the whole day for Maake-Ka Ncube's family to arrive to no avail. The source also revealed that Maake is reconsidering his commitment.” Sello in his Instagram post, explained that the only truth that he knows is that Pearl is his Mrs and nothing more. “I need to set the record straight for those who keep praying and love our union! The rest we read their comments and only feel sorry for them!