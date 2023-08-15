All you need to know about Thuso Mbedu, SA’s latest global export

If you’ve spent a fair amount of time on social media over the past couple of days, chances are you’ve come across Thuso Mbedu’s name somewhere on the TL. After being named as L’Oreal Paris’ first ever brand ambassador of Sub-Saharan Africa, Mbedu was the star of the show as the brand held a glitzy event with celebrities, influencers and media at the Sandton Convention Centre on Friday.

The event also saw the 32-year-old South African actress launch a new skincare range with the brand, Glycolic Bright Instant Glowing Serum. But this isn’t even the first time Mbedu has hit the big time with a global brand. Earlier in the year, Mbedu bagged a deal as the face of Gris Dior fragrance. In a video posted on the Dior Beauty Instagram page, the Hollywood star said wearing the fragrance makes her feel “bold, fancy, sophisticated and mysterious.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dior Beauty Official (@diorbeauty) But before Mbedu started to gain the attention of global beauty brands, she rose to prominence through her impressive acting on the South African teen drama series ‘Is'Thunzi’, for which she was nominated for an International Emmy award in 2017 and 2018.

She would later explode into a Hollywood star when she starred in the Amazon Video limited series ‘The Underground Railroad’ in 2021, before making her feature film debut in the American historical epic ‘The Woman King’ a year later.

Now, Mbedu is currently co-writing a comic book book titled ‘NIOBE: She Tribe’. She recently shared, “Here's a sneak peek of Niobe's badassery that you can look forward to in the NIOBE: She Tribe comic that I'm co-writing with my pals at @strangercomics… So excited for you to see this come to life!”