Thuso Mbedu bags beauty deal as the face of Dior fragrance

Thuso Mbedu is a gone girl, and there’s no stopping her. The multi-award-winning actress has bagged a great deal as the face of Gris Dior fragrance.

In a video posted on the Dior Beauty Instagram page, the Hollywood star said wearing the fragrance makes her feel “bold, fancy, sophisticated and mysterious.” “If I was a shade of Gris Dior, I think I would be enigmatic with an air of mystery and simple yet sophisticated.” Asked about what “dare” means to her, she said it means trying without fear and pushing beyond limits.

“My career requires me to be quite daring, and so I try to bring that into my everyday life. I’ve been on a racetrack where I’ve driven like from zero to 220 miles per hour, to surfing, to off cliff jumping, there’s a lot.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dior Beauty Official (@diorbeauty) Since moving to the US in 2019, Mbedu has attracted global fans who all love and support her work. They shared their excitement when she was announced as the face of Gris Dior fragrance. “Big up to South African lady Thuso Mbedu, keep it up, keep shining, do your thing got work with you every day,” commented @mokhawanesamuel.