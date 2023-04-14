Anele Mdoda pokes fun at Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s arrest outfit

One thing you need to know about South Africans is that we find humour in any situation. And it doesn’t matter how serious the situation may seem, peeps will find a lighter side to it. While many celebrated the swift arrest of convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester and his girlfriend Dr Nandipha Magudumana, radio and TV personality Anele Mdoda couldn’t resist taking a jab at Magudumana’s perp walk outfit.

Rocking white sweatpants, paired with a green top, Magudumana was seen walking with the authorities as they were about to transport her to the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court, where she made her first court appearance. In her tweet, which she shared on her Instagram page, the “Anele and the Club on 947” host questioned Magudumana’s choice of outfit upon her arrival back in Mzansi. She tweeted: “No one wears white pants if they know sh** is about to hit the fan.” It was accompanied by a caption that read: “The only insight I have on this ongoing debacle.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anele Mdoda (@zintathu) Boity Thulo shared laughing emojis, while Nunu Ntshingila-Njeke commented that Mdoda is “spicy” and Tbo Touch Molefe found Mdoda’s post amusing. And tweeps decided to take it further with their jokes. @noniamancha wrote on Twitter: “I'm sure he told her, baby don't worry I got this. Trust me this is just a show-off we will be free in no time.”

I'm sure he told him, baby don't worry I got this. Trust me this is just a show-off we will be free in no time — Manchaa (@noniamancha) April 13, 2023 @inyemba_kamwi commented: “Drip is forever!! 🤑” Drip is forever!! 🤑 — I.K (@inyemba_kamwi) April 13, 2023 @Graham02481188 added: “Nandipha is a sharp dresser. She had to make a grand Magudumanaentrance dressed in snazzy pants.” Nandipha is a sharp dresser. She had to make a grand entrance dressed in snazzy pants. — Khanda Le Mask (@Graham02481188) April 13, 2023 The pair arrived at South Africa’s Lanseria Airport on Thursday after they were arrested in Tanzania over the Easter weekend, eleven months after Bester escaped from prison by faking his death.