Another dream come true for ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ sensation Musa Motha

Talented South African dancer Musa Motha is having an unforgettable year. After captivating audiences on the famous talent show ‘Britain’s Got Talent’, he received an incredibly warm welcome upon his arrival at OR Tambo International Airport.

While performing on the grand stage of the talent show was a dream come true for Motha, another dream of his was realised just recently. The gifted dancer had always yearned to drive and possess an Audi car, and on Thursday, that dream became a reality. Audi gifted Motha a vibrant red Audi A3, which left him overcome with emotion. As he sat inside his dream car, he still couldn’t believe it was real.

Following a successful and heart catching appearance on ‘Britain’s got talent,’ Musa Motha’s dreams are proudly powered by Audi Centre Sandton as they gifted him with a brand-new vehicle. Picture: Timothy Bernard / African News Agency (ANA) Although Motha didn’t secure first place on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’, his name will forever be etched in the annals of history as the first contestant ever to receive a group golden buzzer on the show.

Upon arriving at the show, Motha expressed his surprise at the overwhelming reaction from the audience following his audition. He shared with the media, “My intention was just to go and just do the auditions and let it be heard.” Having lost his leg at the age of 10 due to bone cancer, the 27-year-old Motha considers being the first recipient of a group golden buzzer as one of his proudest moments.