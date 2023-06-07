Musa Motha may have not won ‘Britain's Got Talent’ but has won the hearts of Mzansi

South African amputee dancer Musa Motha has captured the hearts of many people in the country with his performance of “Britain’s Got Talent”. The Sebokeng-born dancer performed a four-minute piece to “Runnin’ (Lose It All)”, featuring Beyoncé and Arrow Benjamin, earning himself the first-ever ‘group golden buzzer’ pushed on the show.

Motha, however, did not win the competition despite making it to the finale. The talent show competition was won by Norwegian comedian Viggo Venn. The dancer in an Instagram post opened up to his followers about how he was feeling as though he failed the world after not winning “Britain’s Got Talent”. “In life we focus more on the future and don’t realise we are in the middle of what we prayed for. Just last night I was avoiding to check my socials because I felt like I have failed the world by not winning the @bgt even not making it to the top 3/2,,,” he wrote.

He explained that he realised how blessed he is, having been able to reach so many people through the show, completing his mission. He went on to share how he has also been blessed to have won an award for the Emerging Artist at the National Dance Awards. His post was filled with positive messages all affirming that Motha was indeed a winner, despite not winning the talent competition. Choreographer Bontle Modiselle commented and said: "You won our hearts moons ago, you're beyond Legendary! ❤️"