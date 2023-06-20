Babes Wodumo celebrates Sponge’s birthday with ‘mixed emotions’

Gqom star Babes Wodumo is still adjusting to her life without her husband musician Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo.
The “Big Nuz” member died on December 24, following a stroke.
Wodumo took to her social media platforms to pen a heartfelt note to her son, Sponge, whom she shares with the late musician.
In her post, Wodumo expressed being filled with “mixed emotions” as she celebrated her son’s birthday with a part of her missing his father.
“It's your birthday today. A part of me misses ubaba wakho cause I know for sure this day was his favourite day. It was special even though you share the same birthday month but on this day both our lives changed forever we’re now parents to a precious boy,” she wrote.
In her post, Wodumo revealed how Sponge still remembers his father’s voice and shouts “ubaba” when he sees his picture and reflected on how the day makes her emotional as he is not here to experience it.
“Everytime you’d hear your dads old voice notes or music you shout”ubaba”uyamkhomba ngisho umbona ezithombeni cause that’s the kind of effect he had on us it’s hard to forget him.
“This day is a joyous day cause it reminds me that I became a mom but also emotional cause you won’t hear your dad wish you a happy birthday again 💔
“Your dad used to call you “mastende umnikazi westezi”nendlela ayejabule ngayo on your birthday it was like he knew ngeke asaba khona for the next one”