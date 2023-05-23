Babes Wodumo is back on Instagram after hacking, thanks Mampintsha for saving the account

Gqom queen Babes Wodumo is back on Instagram and her 2.4 million followers, fans and celebrity friends are here for it. The “Wololo” hitmaker shared a brief statement on Instagram on Tuesday morning after she was hacked over a year ago, announcing her big comeback.

In her statement, Wodumo thanked her late husband, Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo, for helping her get the account back. “Talking about a man who fights for me even on the other side 🥰We all make plans but God makes the final decision 🙏#My Instagram page is back#,” shared Wodumo. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bongekile Simelane (@babes_wodumo) Thrilled to have her back on social media, fans and celebrity friends flooded the singers comment section with sweet welcome-back messages.

Record producer DJ Tira wrote: “The Queen is back 🔥🔥🔥” “The Wife” actor Lindah Majola commented: “Siyakubongela. Welcome back sisi ♥️🙂” Singer Naima Kay said: “Welcome back lover ❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥”

Reality TV star Thobekile Khumalo added: “Ohhhh God is good my love❤️❤️” IOL Entertainment reported in October last year that Wodumo was “determined” to restore her account after she was locked out for months. It was during the second season of her and her late husband’s reality show “Uthando Lodumo” that she spilt the beans on what happened to her account.

“My Instagram has been hacked and I can’t access it. I can’t even post my gigs and it’s becoming bad for business and my brand,” said the star at the time. The gqom star added that she had to seek professional help to retrieve the account. “This thing of trusting people with your account and PINs, people end up doing dodgy things which is why I kept getting hacked.”

This was not the first time her social media account was hacked. In 2019, the Durban-based star accused Mampintsha of hacking her iCloud and was active on social media using her handles. Taking to Twitter at the time, Wodumo alleged that Maphumulo was using her Instagram account without her consent.