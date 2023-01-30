Babes Wodumo preparing to drop her first track of 2023

Gqom musician Babes Wodumo has a lot of eyes on her to reignite her career following the untimely passing of her husband musician Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo. Babes has not been letting her mourning period stop her from hitting the stage and has been reminding her fans of her talent.

And, instead of letting the momentum die down, the “Wololo” hitmaker is also said to be working on new music to be released this year. Music producer and club DJ Nkazimulo “TNS” Ngema, who is behind popular hit “Umona”, recently took to Facebook to confirm that he was in the studio with Wodumo. “In Studio w/ IDandokazi Babes Wodumo😤😤😤😤🔥🔥🔥🔥 Recording Her 2023 Album 💿,” he wrote.

Babes also shared the artwork to the single featuring Skyes, which she will be releasing with TNS. One of the songs her fans can most likely expect on Wodumo’s album is the last one she recorded with her husband. The song has not yet been officially released, but the singer teased it on her Tik Tok page and it was heard playing at Mampintsha’s funeral. Wodumo’s fans are ready to support her with her quest to regain her place on top of the charts. She has also received public support from several artists including DJ Tira who vowed at Mampintsha’s memorial to help her get back on top.

“There’s a lot of work to be done. Our sister Babes Wodumo must go back to the top, where she belongs. “When she entered the industry she charged R100K and by working hard, I know you (referring to Babes) can go back to the top. You need to work hard. “You can’t get those things when you’re comfortable, you need to get out of your comfort zone and work.”