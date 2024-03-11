Black Coffee hosts star-studded house party where his luxury car collection steals the show

Birthday well wishes have been pouring in for internationally renowned music producer and DJ Black Coffee. The Grammy award-winning musician turns 48 on March 11. Fresh off the announcement of his American shows later this March, the DJ hosted a star-studded party at his luxury Sandhurst home at the weekend.

Black Coffee, whose real name is Nathi Maphumulo, has been building his dream home for a while since his move from his matrimonial home, following his divorce from actress and fashion designer Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa. Black Coffee show one of his cars to Cassper Nyovest.. pic.twitter.com/1K3F0ucpg7 — MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) March 10, 2024 During his interview on The Diary of a CEO with Steven Bartlett, Black Coffee opened up about purchasing his neighbour’s house, allowing him to have two separate homes; one with his mom and children, the Nathi house and the Black Coffee home. His “Black Coffee” home will be a part of his legacy where he will host his international colleagues, one that in the future will be filled with valuable artworks passed down to his children.

The house is now complete. At the weekend, he hosted his famous pals who got to see his luxury vehicles which are stored in a garage that could be passed as a showroom. Black Coffee's garage 🤘🏽 pic.twitter.com/KfHl4vnJAV — Peché Africa 🇿🇦 (@pmcafrica) March 11, 2024 Celebrities such as Oskido, Cassper Nyovest and Major League DJz are just some of the famous faces that have been to Black Coffee’s home and see his impressive collection which include a Lamborghini, Mercedes Benz, and Rolls Royce. After the house warming party the top DJ also celebrated at Konka’s with an all-white party hosted at the popular lifestyle venue.