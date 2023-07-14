Boity, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode sign to new talent agency

Grammy Award winning artists Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode, as well as the multi-talented musician and media personality Boity Thulo are the founding artists of a new African talent agency called Aline. Aline is the product of a partnership between IMG Africa and The Music Arena, which is the overseer of the world renowned Gallo Records, one of the continent’s most storied record labels.

Apart from being a talent agency, Aline is also a producer of live shows, content and experiential events and concerts. The agency has also begun the process of expanding its offering beyond music and into film and other creative arts. In a press release sent to IOL Entertainment, Sibo Mhlungu, CEO of Aline, explained, “We represent storytellers who shape culture while accelerating their growth through deepening connections with consumers, and forging partnerships across entertainment and media as we position our clients for success.”

Antos Stella, who is the CEO of The Music Arena, added, “This is a game changer for the music industry bringing together a massive repertoire of talent that has such global appeal. “We have been working on The Music Arena and our strategy for a long time an this is the first of many announcements.” The Music Arena is also home to media and content business Content Connect Africa, which facilitates Gallo’s music and distribution wing.