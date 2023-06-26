WATCH: Boity continues to turn up the heat with her freestyles, comes for ANC and haters

Media personality Boity Thulo is back hard on the rap streets, and she’s making sure that everyone that had plenty to say while she was away is eating their words. Thulo has released yet another fire freestyle,, continuing to whet the appetites of her fans.

The businesswoman had hinted to IOL Entertainment that she would be releasing mini freestyles, weekly as a way to ease back onto the music streets. Her freestyle over the instrumental of Loatinover’s “Sosh Plata” had the streets raving about her return to the studio. She has also jumped in the studio with Emtee, creating excitement about what they have cooked in the studio.

The “Wuz Dat” hitmaker has been working closely with producer Profound, winner of season one of Remy Producers. On her latest freestyle, Thulo raps over the late Supa Mega’s “Mbuzi”, in her opening lines, she pays her respects to AKA and the shock of his murder.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boity Thulo (@boity) Thulo’s not holding back on the verse, flexing her rap skills, which are certainly getting better, showing that she wasn’t just sitting around whilst away. She raps about how load shedding is affecting small businesses and the state of the economy.