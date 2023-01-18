Bonang Matheba and Lerato Kganyago get their fans clicking like and subscribe

Media personality Bonang Matheba is back on YouTube with her channel “B*dazzled”. “B*Dazzled” is the renowned media personality's reality show from her earlier days in the entertainment industry.

Last year, Matheba announced that her first stint in reality TV would be making a comeback and, on Monday, the first episode dropped. No stranger to letting the cameras in on her personal life, Matheba had her own reality show, “Being Bonang”, which ran for three seasons. With YouTube, Matheba is able to give her fans what they want and have full control. The first episode focused on her collaboration with New York fashion accessory brand Steve Madden, which launched last year in time for the festive season.

…let’s begin- WATCH now: https://t.co/CA00GbMNlS. ❤️🥂🥳 #BonangxSteveMaddenBTS. pic.twitter.com/xQbfOeYdh6 — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) January 16, 2023 The “Holiday Select Collection” consists of six styles of shoes and two handbags and, in the episode, she fills her fans in on how everything came together. Her fans are loving the content but wished the episode could have been longer, something which Matheba said would be taken into consideration with future episodes. “Yes … noted. It’s too short, following episodes will be slightly longer. ❤️🙏🏽,” she retweeted in response to a fan.

Yes… noted. It’s too short, following episodes will be slightly longer. ❤️🙏🏽 https://t.co/sPAf1ziH8b — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) January 16, 2023 She said subscribers would also get a behind-the-scenes look at her time in New York. “I’m leaving in a few days. 🥳🥂🥂🥂 wait & see… so much to share. Can’t wait. ❤️❤️,” she tweeted. I’m leaving in a few days. 🥳🥂🥂🥂 wait & see… so much to share. Can’t wait. ❤️❤️ https://t.co/cFPxF6lGHR — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) January 16, 2023 Matheba is not the only Mzansi personality that has made a YouTube return – so has Lerato Kganyago.

The Metro FM radio host shared a teaser on Instagram of her latest video, announcing her return and urging her fans to subscribe. Kganyago used to be quite the YouTuber, shooting content in her home and with her friends. She could be continuing with the same formula as her newest video is shot in her kitchen. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lerato Kganyago (@leratokganyago) In the teaser, Kganyago mentions “my husband”, reminding all she is a married woman.