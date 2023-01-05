Lerato Kganyago hits back at Musa Khawula for dragging her ‘name in rubbish’

Khawula’s reports on the Metro FM presenter have landed him on her naughty list, with the two clashing on several occasions online. In recent Instagram posts, Khawula has once again reported on Kganyago, alleging that her employees were evicted because she couldn't pay rent for them.

He posted a video of several workers looking stranded and an Afrikaans speaking man can be heard in the background. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Musa Khawula (@khawulamusa) Taking to the comment section Kganyago disputed Khawula’s allegations. She wrote: “I’ve been letting you LIE about me for so long, now you getting too comfortable jou shit! And Bonang Lite Ke mmao!

“Wena wa nyela jou moer! Ask those people if they work for me or someone else, you know very well they don’t work for me, but you must drag my name in rubbish, people that work for me are PAID and are on holiday with their families jou orangutan!!!” Lerato Kganyago responds to Musa Khawula's latest report on her. Picture: Instagram screenshot Khawula did not stop there as he went on to post a municipality statement for 12 on Hillel Villa Spa, a court order addressed to her husband Thami Ndlala and a video of an alleged break in at the hotel. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Musa Khawula (@khawulamusa) The hot topic of who really owns luxury hotel 12 on Hillel Villa Spa was once again brought into question by Khawula.

“Lerato Kganyago you wanna talk about this court order and the contents of it there of, and kindly explain why it's addressed to your husband if you are the actual owner of 12 hillel avenue as you've been trying to convince everyone,” he captioned the post of the court order. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Musa Khawula (@khawulamusa) Taking to her Instagram stories, Kganyago responded that Khawula should get over her and he knows she removed herself as a member of 12 on Hillel Villa Spa months ago to focus on her other businesses. Who really owns the luxury hotel, was it all a front. Picture: Instagram stories screenshot In July last year, Kganyago and the luxury hotel released a statement clarifying Kganyago’s ownership status of properties. The statement clarified that Kganyago is the owner of the Amour restaurant and part owner of the luxury hotel.

