Lerato Kganyago cautions fans about hacked Instagram account

Radio and TV host Lerato Kganyago has issued a warning to her fans, family and friends that her Instagram account has been hacked. Taking to her Insta Stories on Monday, the Metro FM presenter alerted her followers and friends to be on the lookout for suspicious comments and direct messages.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Please note, someone has hacked into my account,” said Kganyago. “… two users are running this currently using this current account … please ignore any DMs suspicious-looking comments,” said the Soweto-born star. Screenshot from Lerato Kganyago’s Instastories. Meanwhile, hackers have been targeting actors, with the recent scam being the impersonation of the South African television producer and creator of multi-award-winning soapie “Generations: The Legacy“, Mfundi Vundla.

Local actresses Busisiwe Mtshali and Andrea Dondolo recently took to their respective social media platforms to warn fellow actors about the “Generations” audition scam. “I was contacted by supposedly uBab’ Mfundi requesting me to come to Durban for an audition tomorrow,” shared Mtshali on her Instagram account. “It was when I was requested to book my own flights through his ‘travel agent Trevor’ that I knew something was up.”

Story continues below Advertisement

“To my industry peers, please be careful, please don’t fall victim to their tricks,” she added. A week later, Dondolo detailed how she nearly became a victim of the same scam when she was contacted by someone posing as Vundla. “I got a call from someone saying he is Mfundi Vundla. Well, I picked up a few subtle typos on the SMS but told myself to stop being so OCD,” shared the star.

Story continues below Advertisement