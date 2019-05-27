Bonang Matheba. Picture: Instagram



Media personality Bonang Matheba has been shrouded by speculation for months over her relationship status and her allegedly moving abroad.

While the "Being Bonang" star has been leaving breadcrumbs on social media by responding to her fans, she hasn't made any official announcements.





In March, Matheba responded to a fan who tweeted that she'd be engaged by November, to which s he responded : "married". This was followed by a full Twitter meltdown after her fans, the BForce, claimed that they had finally put a name and face to man in their queen's life in April connecting dots to a comment Matheba made in 2018 when she said she was moving to Albania to live with her man. The man the BForce claim is Fatmir Hysenbelliu , a former footballer and businessman, from Albania.





Then last week, Matheba a left another dangling carrot after a fan asked when she'd be returned to radio, to which she replied: "I'm moving. So won’t happen soon unfortunately".

I’m moving. So won’t happen soon unfortunately 😞 https://t.co/QHdy1l1E6E — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) May 23, 2019





Her tweet further fueled speculation that she will be moving to New York City and not Albania, with many expressing their concerns over the different time zones and how it will affect the staying abreast of her activities. One fan tweeted: " And where,where,where.?Thinking of how imma miss out on butter because time zones .so many questions". While other encouraged Matheba to start a podcast.





Meanwhile, Matheba - who recently launched her own MCC, was the official sponsor for President Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration on Saturday. The announcement came soon after she gifted her "preezy" with a personalised bottle of her bubbly following South Africa's general election earlier this month. While celebrity chef Siba Mtongana was roped in by winning party to cater for Ramaphosa's inauguration.



















