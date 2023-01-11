Bongani 'Mörda' Mohosana ordered by court to replace Black Motion’s studio equipment after vandalisation

One of South Africa’s most loved music duo, Black Motion, is going through a lot. It’s sad to witness. Last year, there were rumours that Black Motion was splitting but the music group quickly dismissed them.

Story continues below Advertisement

In April last year, Spirit Motion, owned by Black Motion, released a statement announcing that the group’s founding members, Bongani Mohosana and Thabo 'Smol' Mabogwane, were not parting ways. Instead, Mohosana was launching his career as a solo DJ. “Spirit Motion would like to state on record that Black Motion members Thabo Mabongwane, aka Smol, and Bongani Mohosana, aka MurdahBongz, have not parted ways. “Black Motion still exists and has plans for more years to come. The only change, which does not affect the duo, is that Murdah has re-branded himself from Murdah to Mörda.”

Read the full statement below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Motion (@realblackmotion) After that, the duo continued performing together until Black Motion debuted its new member, Problem Child Ten83. On Wednesday morning, we were shocked when Black Motion posted a court verdict and a vandalised studio on Instagram with the caption: “Tick - Tock. ‘Always enter like a kitten and leave like a lion. But NEVER enter like a lion and leave like a kitten. Always be humble’."

Story continues below Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Motion (@realblackmotion) We don’t know what that meant but we smell a rat that things are not glossy between the founding members of the group. The court letter, dated January 10, 2023, states in a matter between Spirit Motion (applicant) and Bongani Robert Mohosana (responded), that Mohasana has to replace the studio equipment owned by the music group. “The respondent is to restore possession of the recording studio apparatus (listed in annexure A of the court order) to the applicant by no later than Friday, 13 January 2023 at 17:00.

Story continues below Advertisement

Looking at the pictures of the vandalised studio, it seems there was a forced entry, and some of the studio equipment has been stolen. We are uncertain who took the equipment but Mohosana has to replace it as per the court verdict. Like many South Africans, we also think that the group went through a messy breakup. They just put on a front last year because of the unfinished projects they had and possibly advanced bookings they had to honour.