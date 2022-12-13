5 times these local celebrities got badly trolled on social media in 2022

If there’s one thing Mzansi loves to dig into besides a cheating cheese cake, then its the lives of celebs. Whether online or in person, celebs just can’t shine without being dragged through the mud on social media now and then. Here are a few highlights of celebs trolled in 2022.

DJ Zinhle AKA and DJ Zinhle. Picture: Supplied In June, DJ Zinhle came under fire from Twitter trolls who had an issue with her honouring baby daddy AKA on “Father’s Day”. Like many women do, DJ Zinhle celebrated AKA for being a good dad to their daughter Kairo, and also to her other baby daddy, Black Motion’s Murdah Bongz, but trolls took it to the gutters and critisised the “Umlilo” hitmaker by bombarding her Twitter post with negative comments, some questioning how the person she is currently in a relationship with felt.

Cassper Nyovest trolls Priddy Ugly Priddy Ugly and Cassper Nyoverst. Picture: IOL Lifestyle Who can forget the Twitter rivalry when rapper Cassper Nyovest trolled Priddy Ugly in September, ahead of their boxing match. Priddy posted a video of himself exercising in the gym, Nyovest took to the comments section to denounce the “Soil” rapper’s workout routine.

He wrote: “Muscles don’t win fights, weight doesn’t win fights, skill and technique does. Ima school you!” Nyovest then took to his Instagram Stories to reshare the video of Priddy training, with the caption: “Can’t WEIGHT to knock out this FITNESS BUNNY!!!” DJ Sbu

Sbusiso ‘DJ Sbu’ Leope. Picture: Supplied In August, DJ Sbu was attacked by trolls who said the scruffy dreads and beard look came across as “dirty”. Trolls took to Twitter and accused the DJ of “not taking good care of himself” after a picture of him went viral. The screenshot was taken from an interview with American YouTube content creator Mansa Mayne on his award-winning YouTube channel, “The Hustlers Corner SA”. DJ Sbu told trolls to focus on bigger issues facing the country instead of his appearance.

“Guys, what’s wrong with my hair guys? Do you guys love me any less now? Apparently people are saying I don’t bath (laughs). Guys come on, there are more serious things to discuss in this country, leave my beard and hair alone. “I think there could be more serious things we could be discussing ... on a Friday. Come on guys, come on. I’ve been working from home,” he said. Boity Thulo

Boity Thulo. Picture: Supplied So trolls decided that Boity Thulo needs to get married and have kids now. Earlier this month, media personality Thulo tweeted, “motho ogodile guys”, meaning: “a person has grown”. Instead of being happy for her growth, trolls decided her human clock is ticking away. Some Twitter trolls responded to her post by saying: “Get married, have kids and stop chasing popularity, because 40 won’t be kind to the childless you.” Thulo’s response was short and sweet. She said “Kante le fetsa leng go bua mar*te?” Which can be loosely translated as “when will you stop talking nonsense?”

Lady Zamar Lady Zamar. Picture: Instagram Phew! this one was waiting to happen, it’s like trolls couldn’t wait to pounce when Lady Zamar shared some key relationship advice tips on Twitter in November. The “Collide” singer posted: “Remember when you’re dating it isn’t about you ... you’re there to learn your partner, how to love them and how they receive love.”