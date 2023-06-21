Bucie reunites with Black Motion in the studio

Last year, musician Bucie Nkomo announced her return to music after her retirement from the industry. Since then, her fans have been eagerly waiting.
Over the weekend, the legendary vocalist took to social media to share a video of a studio session she recently had with Black Motion’s Thabo Smol and Osaze.
“Thoroughly enjoyed last night studio session with my people❤️🫶🏽❤️ #Something’sBrewing,” she captioned the video.
This is not the first time Nkomo has collaborated with Black Motion. They worked on “Rejoice”, from her “Rebirth” album, when Bongani Mohasana, better known as Murdah Bongz, was part of the duo.
Black Motion recently announced that they would be releasing a 16-track album, “Rebirth of the Drum”, in September. It would feature Nkomo and the likes of Nokwazi Dlamini and KB Motsilanyane.
The “Superman” vocalist’s supporters were overjoyed to see the singer in good spirits and doing what she does best.
Behind the scenes, the singer has been putting in the work, hitting the studio and, soon, fans will get to hear her soulful voice.
Nkomo’s Afro House collaboration with musician Bonga Kwana and Drumpope is due for release later this month.