Carol Bouwer pens a heartfelt tribute to her son Danté on his 22nd birthday

Media mogul Carol Bouwer took to her Instagram on Tuesday to share a heartfelt tribute to her son Danté on his 22nd birthday. The “Motswako” producer shared a series of visuals, outlining special moments with Danté, penning a heartfelt caption, expressing her love and admiration for the young lad.

She wrote: “My heart’s most enduring emotion is a deep feeling of love. Through you, Edward and I have discovered depths of love, unlike anything we ever knew before. “Thank you for being a blessing in our lives and importantly for being a treasure in our life. You have given us way more than 22 reasons to be proud. “Happy birthday my boy. You are the real deal and I pray endless blessings upon your life. May God do exceedingly, above all things with you❤️ your dad and I love you Danté and your two grannies adore you infinitely.”

The Soweto-born star ended her post by thanking God for gifting her with an “immaculate human being we proudly call our son ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #db22 #happybirthdaydanté.” The post ended with gratitude to God for the gift of their son, highlighting the immense love and appreciation Carol and her husband (Edward) have for Danté. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carol Bouwer (@bouwercarol) Fans and friends and industry colleagues including Connie Ferguson, Maps Maponyane and Vanessa Carreira-Coutroulis responded to Bouwer’s post with warm birthday wishes for the youngster.

Actress and filmmaker Ferguson commented: “Happy Birthday to your handsome boy!🥳🎉🎊🎂❤️” Businessman and model Maponyane said: “Happy Birthday Danté! Hope it's a great one 🙌🏾.” Former Miss South Africa and TV presenter Carreira-Coutroulis added: “Oh my goodness! How handsome is this MAN @bouwercarol 🙌 when did that happen 😂.”

Meanwhile, Bouwer and her husband recently celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary. Taking to her Instagram, the former “Generations” star shared: “When we said our vows 23 years ago we loved each other and believed in fairytales and now we look back knowing that the truest fairy tale is the ability to wake up every day for 23 years clear that the person lying next to you is the best decision you ever could have made! “This may not be Nassau 🇧🇸 and I may not fit the fabulous Fassler frock anymore but I am grateful that my heart sits safely ensconced in yours. Happy Anniversary Darling❤️ I love you #23yearsofgratitude #love.”