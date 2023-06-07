Connie Ferguson shares a heartfelt tribute to her daughter Ali Ferguson on Wednesday, June 7, as her youngest child celebrates her 21st birthday. Taking her followers down memory lane, the “Kings of Jo'Burg” star, recounted moments leading to Ali’s most anticipated arrival, over two decades ago.

“This time 21 years ago, I had checked into Parklane Clinic, getting ready to deliver one of the best gifts God has ever given me,” recalled “The Queen” star. “As I sit here typing this, that morning is replaying in my head. The anxiety, the excitement, the anticipation! I couldn’t wait to hold you in my arms!” In her heartfelt Instagram post, Connie also hailed her late husband, actor and filmmaker, Shona Ferguson, for his roles as supportive partner and loving father.

“Your dad never left my side for a moment!😍 When you arrived he cut your umbilical cord. He was the first to hold you before they placed you safely on my chest. I couldn’t stop marvelling at how beautiful and perfect you were! And you have been that for the past 21 years!🥰. “Dando, Bombo, Sho’s Duplicate, Miss “my daddy’s gonna fix my teeth!”🤣 I thank God for you every day!🙏🏾 I can’t believe my baby, my last-born child is 21 today!” She continued paying a moving tribute to her daughter, who according to Connie has been her pillar of strength through some of her “worst” moments.

“You have been my rock through the worst of times! I sometimes ask myself where you get your strength, courage and wisdom from, and then I remember that your middle name is Angel! And that’s what you have been, not only to us but to anyone who has had the fortune of your encounter. “I love you so much Alicia Angel Ferguson, and I am so proud that you chose your Dad and I to be your parents.🙏🏾❤️ He is smiling and celebrating you from heaven. “That’s my seed!” I can hear him brag!😂 You wear him so well, and you wear God well.😇 May God continue to guide your steps, protect and bless you with all your heart's desires.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Connie Ferguson (@connie_ferguson) Taking to her Instagram, actress and casting director Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson shared a sweet to her younger sister, stating that their father would be so proud of her.

She wrote: “The baby of the family is no longer a baby… I cannot believe today you’re 21! Happy birthday to the little sister who likes to act like the older one… The majaivane (dancer) who WE SWEAR sneaks out to learn all these dance moves… "You make me so proud and I know for a fact Fah would be proud too. You’ve grown into such a beautiful young WOMAN (it’s shocking to type that) and I can’t wait to see what the new year has in store for you. I love you plenty. Thank you for being a great sister and an even greater aunt to Ro ♥️♥️♥️” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson (@sediimatsunyane) Local celebrities also took the opportunity to wish Ali well on her golden birthday celebrations.