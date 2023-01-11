WATCH: ‘Kings of Jo’burg’ turns up heat as a new monarch takes throne

Season2 of “Kings of Jo’burg” will see secrets, lies and betrayals plague the Masire family as a reluctant new leader takes charge. The series, produced by Ferguson Films and Samad Davis Production, starred late film-maker and actor Shona Ferguson.

Shona portrayed the character of Simon “Vader” Masire and was also credited as an executive producer of the show. “Sacrifices are made and alliances forged as the family is hunted by new enemies while trying to maintain its position in the City of Gold,” read the presser. Some of South Africa’s finest talent return in the new season, including Connie Ferguson, Zolisa Xaluva and Thembi Seete.

In addition, there are several other new and exciting characters played by Sello Maake ka Ncube and Thapelo Mokoena. Xaluva leads the cast in season 2 and in a video posted on Davis’s Instagram account, he is clearly excited about the drama that lies ahead. View this post on Instagram A post shared by samaddavis (@samaddavis) The 8-episode sequel reportedly contain epic and jaw-dropping scenes and will be streaming on Netflix from January 27.

Fans wasted no time sharing their excitement. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Connie Ferguson (@connie_ferguson) Veronicakundya said: “Yessssssss …. I am so excited already 😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.” Zarithebosslady said: “Yeiii it's about time 🔥🔥🔥.”

