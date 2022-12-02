WATCH: Netflix drops the trailer for ‘Kings of Jo’burg’ season 2

The first season of "Kings of Jo'burg" was a mega success with fans glued to screens, begging for more. It’s been a long wait between the first season and the upcoming second season of the popular Netflix series, but it is almost over as the streaming giant kicks off the countdown to premiere, announcing the return of the Masire family on January 27, 2023.

The eight-part, action-drama series will pick up from a successful first season which saw fragmented family structures, treacherous brotherhoods and a deal with the devil. The series, produced by Ferguson Films and Samad Davis Production, starred the late filmmaker and actor Shona Ferguson. Zolisa Xaluva and Connie Furguson in ‘Kings of Jo’burg’. Picture: Mosa Hlophe Shona portrayed the character of Simon “Vader” Masire and was also credited as an executive producer of the show. His sudden death in July last year, resulted in the production having to switch up the show’s storyline.

The new season will see executive producer and show-runner Samad Davis and executive producer Connie Ferguson team up again in what they both described as a tribute to the late great Shona. The synopsis of the new season reads: “With the loss of the king of Joburg Simon Masire, the family adapts to a new king and new enemies in the City Of Gold.” Zolisa Xaluva and Connie Furguson in ‘Kings of Jo’burg’. Picture: Kutlo Maseko. One of Mzansi’s A-list actors, Thapelo Mokoena joins the stellar cast in the new season while South Africa’s finest talent Connie Ferguson, Zolisa Xaluva, Thembi Seete, Cindy Mahlangu, Nnekwa Tsajwa, Buhle Samuels, TK Sebothoma and Altovise Lawrence reprise their roles.

Thapelo Mokoena in ‘Kings of Jo’burg’. Picture: Supplied The trailer promises an action-packed season in true “Kings of Jo’burg” style, much to the delight of fans. Watch the trailer.