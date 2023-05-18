Cassper Nyovest gushes over his baby mama, Thobeka Majozi

There must be something in the air, because Nyovest took to his socials to send a shout-out to his baby mama. When it comes to the rapper publicly airing his feelings for his partner, Thobeka Majozi, it rarely ever happens, that’s why this moment is so special.

The “Siyathandana” hitmaker wrote on Instagram that Majozi had given him the “most perfect son in the world” and praised the way she was raising Khotso Izwe Simba Phoolo. “Oulady ya K man!! I don’t even have the words. You gave me the most perfect son in the world. I used to joke about how he’s gonna be exactly like me, but to actually see him growing into it is so scary. “You’re doing such a great job and raising the hell outa this dude and I will love you forever cause of that.“

He added that he knew that they (Khotso and him) caused her a lot of trouble, but they loved and appreciated her. I know me and dude cause you a lot of trouble, but we appreciate you a lot and we talk about it all the time in our DMCs. He be like, “Daddy , Mommy’s biding Me”, which actually means, “save me from this evil woman”.