Cassper Nyovest’s new album is ready: ‘I made my best hip hop album at 32’

By his standards, Cassper Nyovest has been relatively low-key and off the radar over the past couple of months. The notoriously outspoken rapper has been notably absent from the Twitter trends list he so often occupies, leading many fans to wonder what he’s been up to.

It turns out the “Siyathandana” hitmaker has been working on a new album, which he revealed is now complete through a series of tweets. He also shared that he has a song dropping soon ahead of the album’s release. “This album is perfect,” he tweeted on Tuesday. “I might not drop a single. I might just drop the whole project so it's received in context. “I don't want any confusion so, the song that is dropping before the album isn't a single. It's a campaign. It's a dope song but it's not the sound of the album.”

This album is perfect. I might not drop a single. I might just drop the whole project so it’s received in context. I don’t want any confusion so, the song that is dropping before the album isn’t a single. It’s a campaign. It’s a dope song but it’s not the sound of the album. — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) April 18, 2023 He also described this album as his most important and said the wait would be worth it for his fans. This comes after Nyovest also shared on Instagram that he’d recorded this upcoming album at his mentor, multi-millionaire businessman Dr. Keith Bothongo’s farm. When a fan asked him if the album would be hip-hop or amapiano, he responded that there’s no amapiano on the project and that this was his best hip-hop album yet.