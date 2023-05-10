Cassper Nyovest on album hold-up: ‘Trust me, I’m also tired of waiting’

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has fans anxiously waiting for his upcoming seventh studio album. While the rapper has been moving silently, he has made it known that he has a hip hop album in the pipeline. “This album is perfect,” he tweeted.

“I might not drop a single. I might just drop the whole project so it’s received in context.” A fan urged the rapper to drop the single as they are “starving” and in response the rapper said he was done recording but needs to respect a campaign record. “We almost there. I’m done recording already. I just got this campaign record I have to respect and then we all systems go,” he tweeted.

We almost there. I’m done recording already. I just got this campaign record I have to respect and then we all systems go. https://t.co/528ILvSpWO — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) May 9, 2023 Nyovest had announced that he is a part of the second year Sprite’s global music programme, Sprite Limelight and would be releasing music with OneRepublic lead singer and multi Grammy award-winning songwriter, Ryan Tedder. Nyovest shared with one tweep that he was also tired of waiting to drop the album and admitted to almost breaching his contract but decided to trust the process. “Trust me, I’m also tired of waiting. I almost breached my contract and just dropped cause I’m so excited to share the music but I decided to calm down and trust the process.”