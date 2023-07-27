Cassper Nyovest reveals AKA’s ‘Composure’ gave him sleepless nights: ‘He’s the first person I’d think of when I woke up’

As he prepares for the release of his upcoming album, Cassper Nyovest has been on a big PR run over the past few weeks. His most recent interview, a two hour long podcast conversation with L-Tido on for the L-Tido podcast, came out on Wednesday.

As clips from the interview make the rounds online, it’s predictably some details about his relationship with AKA that have gained the most traction. At one point, Nyovest explained how AKA’s vicious diss track “Composure” gave him sleepless nights. “Kiernan used to be the first thing I think about when I wake up at that moment after I open my eyes. Before I thought about my girlfriend I was like, ‘What did he do, what is he doing now? I gotta get back’.

“It was crazy man, that song really messed me up. It messed me up and it also messed up a lot of relationships for me because I was mad at everybody.” He also shared what really happened during that viral image of him and AKA hugging shortly after Nyovest had filled up Orlando Stadium back in 2016. “I’m at the club, he walks up to me and all my friends are like, ‘What am I supposed to do?’ And I’m like it’s all chilled. “He gives me a hug and he says to me in the ear, ‘Yo congratulations on that thing, but just know I meant everything that I said to you’.”

There were several other moments that Nyovest shared of his interactions with the late rap star. He also shared that he’d started boxing with the intention of fighting AKA but because of the constant back and forths, he had to fight other artists in the interim. “I think a fight would’ve not only been a moment in culture, but I think we would’ve been friends after that.

“The thing about boxing and getting into the ring, you can’t get out of that ring without any type of respect with the man you shared the ring with. I don’t care how much you hate someone, you can look at any boxing match, you can swear at each other, but as soon as the last bell goes it’s hugs.” During the podcast, Nyovest joked about his fractured relationship with his former Family Tree signees Nadia Nakai, Gemini Major and Tshego. With Nakai, he shared that they reconciled following AKA’s death.