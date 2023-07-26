WATCH: Cassper Nyovest confirms he’s back with Thobeka Majozi - ‘I’m dating Khotso’s mom’

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has long been mum about the details of his relationship with Thobeka Majozi. Majozi is the mother of the “Siyathandana” hitmaker’s two-year-old child, Khotso Phoolo.

In a vlog snippet making the rounds on social media, Nyovest responds to Ms Cosmo’s claim that she knows all his business by asking, “You’re saying who am I dating Ms Cosmo? Who? Name one on camera.” After the women in the background of the video protest and ask him if he’s sure, he responds, “Who am I dating? I’m dating Khotso’s mom, that’s all… the problem is that women claiming me. The girls are claiming me. “Back in the day, it was men claiming women, now the women are claiming us. Good looking, successful young, black men.” A clip of this exchange has been making the rounds on social media.

“Cassper Nyovest confirms dating his baby mama,” shared @sahiphopfeeds. Cassper Nyovest confirms dating his baby mama pic.twitter.com/aumILddZCX — SAHIPHOP (@SAHIPHOPFEEDs) July 23, 2023 Back in May, Nyovest celebrated Majozi on Instagram when he posted that she had given him the “most perfect son in the world” and praised the way she was raising Khotso. “Oulady ya K man!! I don’t even have the words,” he said. “You gave me the most perfect son in the world. I used to joke about how he’s gonna be exactly like me, but to actually see him growing into it is so scary.