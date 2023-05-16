There were a lot of cute and precious Mother’s Day moments shared by celebrities from across the local entertainment scene. From Boity’s stunning snaps with her mother and other women in her family, to Lynn Forbes (AKA’s mom) sharing a heartfelt message to her mom, there was plenty of motherly love being spread online.

But there was perhaps no post as epic as Thobeka Majozi’s Instagram video of Khotso Izwe Simba Phoolo, her son with rapper boyfriend Cassper Nyovest. To mark the occasion, Majozi shared a video of their 2-year-old mimicking his dad’s rather provocative dance moves. “I can’t believe I use to exist in such a boring world without you before,” she captioned the post. “Ps. I’m making means to get into the directors meeting for the next music video, cause what is this.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thobeka Majozi (@bexxdoesitbetter) In the short clip, Phoolo is seen in frame watching the music video to his dad’s hit single “Nokuthula”, featuring Legendary P and Busiswa. He waits for one of the video’s most exciting moments before animatedly slamming his fists on his thighs, just like his dad does in the video. “Nokuthula” first dropped as part of Nyovest’s 2020 album, “AMN (Any Minute Now)”, which was released a few days before his son’s birth and features an image of his ultrasound as the album’s cover art.

Nyovest joined over a thousand other viewers in commenting on the video on Instagram. “Hahahaha. yazi this is the scariest thing l've ever seen from this guy,” he said. The video has also been circulating on Twitter since it was first posted on Sunday.