Court rules against Ambitiouz Entertainment in controversial Blaq Diamond case

A year on from their sudden and unexpected exit from their longtime label Ambitiouz Entertainment, Blaq Diamond have quietly fought and won a case against their former label. Ambitiouz had dragged the hip hop duo, which comprises of the rappers Ndumiso Siyabulela Mdlethse and Siphelele Mbongi Dunywa, to court in an apparent attempt to remove and/or delete the duo’s YouTube account.

@jade_louella made the announcement on Twitter on Monday. “CONGRATULATIONS to my client Blaq Diamond for successfully interdicting YouTube & Ambitiouz entertainment from removing their music off YouTube and all DSPs!!! “WE WON WITH COSTS. This is an industry game changer ! This is for all musicians being exploited by record labels!” CONGRATULATIONS to my client Blaq Diamond for successfully interdicting YouTube & Ambitiouz entertainment from removing their music off YouTube and all DSPs!!! WE WON WITH COSTS



This is an industry game changer ! This is for all musicians being exploited by record labels! pic.twitter.com/nroPtuy95F — Jade (@Jade_Louella) June 12, 2023 Louella shared an image of the court ruling. “Having read the papers filed on record, heard counsel, and considered the matter, the following order is made: That pending final determination of Part B attached to this application, any person or entity acting in concert with the Respondents, are hereby interdicted from removing and/or deleting the account of the Applicants' Youtube channel.”

The judge presiding over the case, acting judge Wanless, also ordered that Ambitiouz be interdicted from making any further disputes against the duo with other digital streaming services (DPSs) such as Spotify and Apple Music. The court document indicated that the judge ordered Ambitiouz to “be interdicted from raising any copyright/ownership dispute against the works of the Applicants with any other Digital Streaming Platform ("DSP") inclusive of the First Respondent, Spotify, iTunes, Deezer.” He also ordered Ambitiouz to pay the costs of the application including the costs of two counsel.