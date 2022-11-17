Miss Pru’s departure from Ambitiouz Entertainment marks the end of an era for storied label

Ambitiouz Entertainment is one of the most prominent record labels of the past decade.
Despite being an upstart independent record label with a fraction of the resources of the major labels (Sony Music, Universal Music South Africa and Warner Music Africa), Ambitiouz has competed with the major players for market share since it emerged in 2015.
Originally, the label was home to the likes of Emtee, Fifi Cooper and B3nchmarq but quickly grew to include newcomers Flvme, A-Reece, Miss Pru and Amanda Black.
As Emtee and Fifi Cooper exploded into national stars off the back of significant investment from the label’s owners, cracks started to appear.
Cooper, Flvme, A-Reece and B3nchmarq exited the label shortly into their run following a nasty public fallout. Over the coming years the likes of Sjava, Gigi LaMayne, Priddy Ugly and Emtee would also depart the label.
While the massive success of Blaq Diamond over the past few years kept the label going strong, the duo’s departure last year was an ominous sign for the label. Now, following an announcement by the label’s longest serving artist, the talented Miss Pru Dj, it feels like the end of an era.
Pru announced her exit with a statement on social media that read, “The last seven years with Ambitiouz Entertainment have been an incredible journey. I have evolved so much as an artist and as a person, and none of which would’ve been possible without the extraordinary support from the team.”
She said in the past couple of months she took a break from being active in making music to “re-energize and redefine my artistic expression in a way that allows me to give the best I can to my supporters”.
She also credited the label for playing a big role in her career.
“Myself and Ambitiouz Entertainment have amicably consented to part ways and I will forever be grateful for all their hard work and the value they’ve added to my brand. A heartfelt thank you to Mr Mahumapelo, the entire team and label mates .
“You have been amazing and I couldn’t have wished for a better foundation to launch my career,” she said.
