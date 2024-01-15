Independent Online
Cyan Boujee addresses ex-manager assault allegations: 'How am I beating a 49-year-old?’

Social media influencer and DJ Cyan Boujee. Picture: Instagram/cyan.boujee24

Published 1h ago

Media personality, influencer and popular DJ, Cyan Boujee in 2023 was the second most Googled person in South Africa, thanks to all her headline-making and trending ways.

And 2024 is no different because two weeks into the new year, Cyan Boujee is already a hot topic.

Gossip blog Maphepha_Ndaba over the weekend revealed that her manager Wellington was assaulted by the DJ following a gig in Mpumalanga.

“After several punches and kicks from the dangerous Boujee one, the unconscious manager was rushed to the hospital immediately.

“He also opened a case of assault, off-cause this after he got some medical attention,” reported the blog.

The personality, however, hit back at the allegations and let her followers know her side of the story, reminding them how she will always own up to her actions, asking them how can she beat up a 49-year-old man.

“We are elevating. We are going international,” said the DJ, explaining how she is no longer with the manager and was joining an agency.

“So, if a person can’t accept that he is no longer getting any percentage from the Cyan Boujee brand because it’s a consequence of how you treated me, there is nothing I can do.

“Believe it or not, I am moving on and I’m elevating. My team and I could have said so much because we were all present there, but we really don’t have the time.

“So, peace out, choose your side, and you staying with the team? Or are you moving to the victim’s side?”

Cyan Boujee’s former manager and her were allegedly involved in altercation over unpaid money. Picture: Instagram

While Cyan joked about how getting arrested wouldn’t be bad as she was struggling with weight loss, Wellington was reflecting on how if the wheels were turned he would be in jail.

The whole incident had social media users weighing in on the drama, with many hoping that the star stops trending for controversy and instead for her career.

IOL Entertainment

