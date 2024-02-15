Internationally renowned AmaPiano sensation DBN Gogo, has set tongues wagging with her new music video with ‘Adulting’ star BU, as her fans now think the two may be romantically linked. This comes after steamy pictures of DBN Gogo, whose real name is Mandisa Radebe, and actor and musician Luthando 'BU' Mthembu, led some to speculate.

The two were seen looking rather steamy on DBN Gogo’s bonnet in a video that was also released on Valentine’s Day, adding an extra layer of spice amongst internet users, making some wonder if the two were soft launching their relationship launch or not. The popular DJ also posted the images on her social media accounts and announced the visualizer for her single ‘Uthando’ and said that the ‘Adulting’ star would be featuring in it. The song ‘Uthando’ features Yumbs, Shazmicsoul, Dr Thulz, Mashudu and Leandra.Vert. It is one of the lead singles from her new EP ‘Clickbait’.

The two in the pictures and video look to be having a night in as a couple’s night in and are romancing each other, all boo'd up. Gogo was previously romantically linked to fellow amapiano hitmaker Focalistic and since their break-up she has been single and now many are wondering if BU is her new boo. BU on the other hand, keeps his romance life very private but his ‘Adulting’ character toy-boy Vuyani has given him quite the reputation with the public.

@sanelenkosix said: “After his recent scandalous sex scenes DBN Gogo also wanted a piece of BU Mthembu.” After his recent scandalous sex scenes DBN Gogo also wanted a piece of BU Mthembu. pic.twitter.com/ekbYFMprHy — sanelenkosi (@sanelenkosix) February 13, 2024 When the amapiano DJ was in a relationship with her previous partner on Valentine’s Day they went all out on socials with their posts.