Dbn Gogo and Focalistic’s relationship crashes

In 2022, we were rooting for them as one of the hottest couples in the amapiano fraternity. Today, we are mourning the alleged death of their relationship. It looks like Dbn Gogo, real name Mandisa Radebe is no longer dating her musician boyfriend, Lethabo Sebetso, affectionately known as Focalistic.

The pair announced their relationship in February last year after spending Valentine’s Day together. She posted a video of all Valentine’s gifts she got from Focalistic, including flowers, Chanel and Louis Vuitton gifts. Valentines olympics 😍 pic.twitter.com/JN3AzuT8FN — uMaka Mah 👵🏽 (@DBNGOGO) February 13, 2022 During the year, they couldn’t get their hands off each other, posting videos of themselves sharing kisses in bed, celebrating birthdays together and spoiling each other with expensive gifts.

Things were going so well for them until late last year when Gogo released her debut album and didn’t even feature Focalistic, who is in the same industry as her. According to “The Yanos,” Gogo said she didn’t feature Focalistic because he was also busy with his music. “Focalistic is not featured in the album. I mean, he did come to the studio while I was recording and all, but he then recorded his own music. I feel like the vibe he has musically does not resonate with what we do, but there could be a collaboration project that we might both release.”

