DJ Ankletap bows out of YFM after 12 years

After 12 years on South Africa’s largest commercial youth radio station Y, DJ Ankletap, fondly known by Y listeners as ‘Malume’, will bid farewell to the station and its listeners. Both DJ Ankletap (Bryce Clarke) and his co-host Kandis Kardash (Candice Coulsen) will host the last edition of “Y Mornings” on March 24.

DJ Ankletap, who began his journey at Y in 2011, grew with the brand from overnight training slots to hosting Y’s flagship show “Y Mornings”. “The day I entered the programming manager’s office for the first time, I knew that Y would be my home. I have dedicated 12 years of my life to this brand and believe that the time has come to make way for a new generation of talent to take the reins. “I believe in Y and in the talent here. I will miss the ‘Y Mornings’ listeners, but I know I am leaving them in good hands. I will always hold Y in my heart,” said DJ Ankletap.

After the announcement was made on air, the radio DJ took to his Instagram Stories to share throwback memories of his journey at the station. DJ Ankletap takes a trip down memory lane of his journey at Y. Picture: Instagram Stories screenshot “Y Mornings” co-host Kardash said: “Starting each weekday with the ‘Y Mornings’ listener has been the greatest honour and I will miss them. We have made amazing radio together and I look forward to hearing the new team on air.” Haseena Cassim, MD of Y, commented that DJ Ankletap is an incredible talent and believes that he is one of the best storytellers in South African radio.

“I have watched DJ Ankletap throughout his time with the station and find his ability to genuinely connect with the listener incredible. He had listeners at the edge of their seats in laughter, in tears and in awe as he shared his life experiences with them. “Talent like this doesn’t come around often and Y is honoured to have been an integral part of his career and also his team. ‘Y Mornings’ with DJ Ankletap and Kandis Kardash, along with assistant producer Josi Chave, will be missed. “We know that the new breakfast show will deliver the best of our Y DNA.”