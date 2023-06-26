DJ Fresh shares his vision for ‘WAW!’ as the podcast celebrates a milestone

DJ Fresh's podcast, "WAW! What A Week with DJ Fresh", has reached a significant milestone of 26 000 subscribers, solidifying its position as one of South Africa's rapidly growing podcasts. Hosted by DJ Fresh, real name Thato Sikwane, the podcast offers a dynamic and refreshing take on local and international current affairs, political analysis, and intimate conversations with notable figures and celebrities in South Africa.

The podcast aims to showcase the incredible talent, humour, and achievements of individuals from diverse backgrounds. Sharing his vision for the podcast, DJ Fresh said: “I wanted to create a space where we can celebrate people, catch up with them on their week, and delve into their lives and work. It’s a platform to showcase the incredible talent, humour, and achievements of individuals from all walks of life. “I hope listeners can take away something positive and feel motivated to reach their own milestones.’

One of the key features of "WAW!" is its focus on highlighting the achievements of young adults who are making strides in various fields. The podcast also provides a platform to showcase inspiring stories of success in life, work, technology, and more, aiming to inspire and motivate its listeners. Since its launch in February, "WAW!" has featured an impressive lineup of guests, including popular comedians like Schalk Bezuidenhout, Skhumba and Celeste Ntuli.