DJ Fresh takes up the mic with new podcast ‘WAW! What a Week with DJ Fresh’

Following requests for a podcast from his devoted followers, popular media personality DJ Fresh is taking up the microphone again with a weekly podcast. “WAW! What a Week with DJ Fresh” is a fast-paced podcast, wrapping up your week without fear or favour and kicked off on February 24.

Not only will this podcast reconnect the beloved DJ with his biggest followers but it will also draw in a new audience. “My love for connecting with audiences on various platforms goes beyond sharing information. I firmly believe that being able to impact someone’s life in a positive way is part of our journey. From music to conversation to just being, your words could save someone,” shared DJ Fresh. The audience has a front row seat in a conversation with DJ Sbu, Oskido, Eugene Khoza and Botsang Modimowame Moiloa, who are guests in the debut episode of “WAW! What a Week with DJ Fresh,” which airs on Fridays at 3pm on YouTube.

The Big Dawg’s podcast is filled with laughter but it also discusses current events both locally and globally as it wraps up the week that was. DJ Fresh has made an invaluable contribution to the industry and this platform will afford him the opportunity to engage his fans in meaningful conversations on subjects that are not usually mainstream. This podcast is about more than just pushing the envelope.

