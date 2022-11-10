DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small announce ‘Scorpion Kings Live’ nationwide tour

DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small, the dynamic amapiano duo who collectively go by the name Scorpion Kings, have announced that they’ll be touring across South Africa throughout December, January and February as part of the latest instalment of their “Scorpion Kings Live” event property. The previous “Scorpion Kings Live” concert took place in July when they put on an epic show at Pretoria’s SunBet Arena, Time Square.

After two years of the concert being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the duo managed to sell out the venue and bring out amapiano heavyweights like Daliwonga, Ami Faku, Bontle Smith and Msaki. This time around, Scorpion Kings will be partnering with one of SA’s leading event organisers, G21 Live, and Amstel to bring the concert to life. They made the announcement on social media with a joint post that revealed where the summer tour would be taking place across the country and sharing the special guests joining them on stage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LAWDporry👮![CDATA[]]>🏾![CDATA[]]>💦 (@djmaphorisa) This iteration of “Scorpion Kings Live” is set to be a family affair as the duo will be joined by a host of their signees under their respective record labels, Piano Hub and New Money Gang Records. This includes the likes of Young Stunna, Daliwonga, Bontle Smith, Nia Pearl, Felo Le Tee and Mas Musiq. The entire roster that’ll be making appearances during the tour were featured on the promo video that they shared on Instagram. “Scorpion Kings Live” is set to kick off in the Mother City on December 11 at the Grand Arena, GrandWest, and will conclude in Johannesburg on February 25 at the Johannesburg Expo Centre in Nasrec.

The explosive music festival will also pass through East London, Kimberley, Bloemfontein, Rustenburg, Polokwane and Durban. Each region will also include local talent that will be announced closer to each show date. SCORPION KINGS TOUR SCHEDULE Sunday, December 11

Cape Town, Grand Arena, GrandWest. Friday, December 16 Mbombela, Mbombela Stadium.

Sunday, December 18 East London, Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium. Wednesday, December 21

Kimberley, AR Abass Stadium. Friday, January 27, 2023 North West

Sun City Superbowl. Saturday, January 28, 2023 Bloemfontein, Ramblers Club.

Saturday, February 4, 2023 Polokwane, Peter Mokaba Rugby Field. Saturday, February 11, 2023

Durban, HollywoodBets Kings Park Stadium Outer Fields. Saturday, February 25, 2023 Johannesburg, Johannesburg Expo Centre, Nasrec.