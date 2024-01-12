Doja Cat’s never been to South Africa: ‘I rely on my career to just throw me out to places’

Rapper Doja Cat, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, has deep South African roots. So it’s no surprise that many were left in disbelief when she admitted she has not been to the country. In her most recent interview with US broadcaster Ebro Darden's ‘Apple Music 1’ show she spoke a bit about her heritage.

The superstar is the daughter of South African actor Dumisani Dlamini and has never actually met him. Dlamini is well known for his role as “Crocodile” in popular film ‘Sarafina’. Her parents connected when Dlamini was in the States, but upon his return to South Africa, disconnected. In her interview with Darden, Doja spoke highly of her talented father but admitted that she hasn’t been to her home country.

"I still haven't. I rely on my career to just throw me out to places," she responded when asked whether she had been to the country yet. View this post on Instagram A post shared by TheHypeCollecter (@thehypecollecter)

The Grammy award-winning star explained she did not like long flights for travelling, so she wasn’t prepared for the long haul flight to South Africa. “I know it means a lot and would mean a lot but I just like...”

When also asked if she was clued up with the music coming out of Mzansi, she admitted that she wasn’t that in tune but her dancers are. Maybe the star will come to the country if she gets booked to perform, since her career throws her into places.

Her admission has however, left her Mzansi fans very surprised, especially since it doesn’t sound like she is ready to come of her own accord.