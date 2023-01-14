Enhle Mbali and Justice Huni announce legal proceedings in progress

Actress and fashion designer Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa this week has been the talk of the town along with her friend, businessman Justice Huni, and it’s only the start of the year. The two topped trends list and made headlines all because of a supposed affair between the two. Huni and Mlotshwa have now announced on what appears to be their joint Instagram account “the_voice_enhle” that legal proceedings are in progress.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Legal proceedings in proceedings in progress. We reserve our right not to comment or engage at this time, till further notice,” read the post. Latest statement from Justice Huni and Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa. Picture: Instagram In case you are wondering how we all got here, well Huni’s wife, a woman identified as Valentine Bango, exposed an alleged affair happening between the two. The affair had allegedly gotten so serious that Huni was ready to take Mlotshwa as his second wife, which he has since denied.

Those who did not believe Bango’s allegations were left with dropped jaws after hearing a leaked audio between the two women. The explosive audio reveals Mlotshwa being questioned over her interest to join the marriage as a second wife and whether they have had unprotected sex. The audio has been the talk of social media with people weighing in from all corners and others turning Mlotshwa into a meme. While many were still trying to wrap their heads around what was going on a statement from Huni was released on the Instagram account adding more fuel to the fire. It has since been deleted.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I categorically deny everything stated about Enhle pertaining to the nature of mine and Enhle's relationship. She unfortunately got herself into a messy issue and as a friend covered for me unaware it would lead to this unfortunate event,” said Huni. The public isn't too convinced by this statement and have questioned why Mlotshwa, who is one of the boys, would cover for Huni like that.